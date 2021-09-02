Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A letter from the principals of Western Hills and Dater High Schools says the head football coach has been relieved of his duties effective immediately and the Western Hills/Dater football program is being put “on pause following an alleged hazing incident this week.”

The video of the alleged hazing is too disturbing to show in this story.

“Appropriate disciplinary consequences” will be given to the students involved in the incident, the principals said.

The principals suggest students who have video of the alleged hazing on their phones to delete it.

“In addition, we intend to take disciplinary action against any student found to have distributed the video of the incident, included but not limited to forwarding, airdrop, or posting to social,” the letter reads.

The student, who was targeted in the incident, is being provided emotional and mental health services.

The football team will not practice or play any game this week, according to the principals’ letter.

