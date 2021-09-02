Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
'A great day:' Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict
‘A great day:’ Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera