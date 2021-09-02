Two people now facing federal charges for murder of Madeira store owner

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A second person has now been indicted on a federal murder charge for the February death of the Madeira Beverage store owner.

Willi Attaway, 30, is now charged with the murder of 68-year-old Roop Chand Gupta on Feb. 9, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel.

Lamond Johnson, 35, was charged with Gupta’s murder in March on local charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced a few months ago. The local charges will be dropped in place of the federal ones, Patel explained.

Gupta was killed in a string of five armed robberies Attaway and Johnson plotted, Patel said.

The robbery of Madeira Beverage was the third of the five, Patel notes.

Feb. 8: Shell on Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township

Feb. 8: Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

Feb. 9: Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira

Feb. 9: Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

Feb. 9: Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon

The men allegedly used a gun during the robberies they committed in a two-day period.

Using a gun to commit murder during a crime of violence is potentially punishable by the death penalty, according to Patel.

In total, Patel said the two men were indicted on 14 charges: conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery (five counts), use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (five counts), use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession by a prohibited person (two counts).

