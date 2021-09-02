Contests
Wooster man accused of assaulting TV reporter during Hurricane Ida coverage arrested in Ohio

Wooster man wanted for assaulting reporter covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi
Wooster man wanted for assaulting reporter covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi(Gulfpoint Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster-area man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a television news reporter has been arrested in Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced that Benjamin Dagley was tracked to the Dayton, Ohio area. The 54-year-old fugitive was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a Greene Boulevard shopping plaza parking lot as he exited a store, federal agents said.

Dagley allegedly confronted MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster on Aug. 30 while he was doing live Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport, Miss., according to investigators.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, the U.S. Marshals said Dagley was driving the same white pickup truck he could be seen in during the alleged assault of the news crew.

Gulfport police said Dagley faces charges for assault, disturbing the peace, and violating an emergency curfew.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” U.S. Marshals Pete Elliott said.

In Northeast Ohio, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Dagley’s arrest for violating his probation stemming from a 2017 incident.

According to court documents for the 2017 crime, Dagley drilled holes in tanks at the company he worked at in an attempt to release very dangerous and hazardous chemicals. A security guard ended up in the hospital, as a result.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

