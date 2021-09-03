Butler County school superintendents ponder new quarantine guidelines for students

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Nine Butler County school districts could soon be on a similar track as their neighbors in Warren County in trying to get a COVID-19 quarantine pilot program started.

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook says he and the other Butler County superintendents are exploring a possible program similar to the one Warren County has been approved for.

The pilot program for Warren County (detailed here in a letter from Lebanon’s superintendent) significantly relaxes ODH’s quarantine guidelines.

A student exposed to the coronavirus can stay in school as long as they wear a mask for seven days and take two rapid tests days apart.

Students who are unvaccinated and not wearing a mask and have been identified as a close contact may quarantine for 10 days at home or return to school on day eight with proof of a negative test.

As Holbrook explains to FOX19 NOW, Butler County schools are seeking something similar.

“The nine other area superintendents in Butler County, along with myself, have a meeting scheduled for next Thursday, possibly looking at exploring a similar pilot for Butler County,” Holbrook said. “We are interested in that. We do think it would reduce the number of students that are healthy from being quarantined. And you know, the particulars of that still need to be worked out with the other districts, but we are certainly in active discussions on pursuing that.”

