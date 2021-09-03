Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County school superintendents ponder new quarantine guidelines for students

By Chris Riva and Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Nine Butler County school districts could soon be on a similar track as their neighbors in Warren County in trying to get a COVID-19 quarantine pilot program started.

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook says he and the other Butler County superintendents are exploring a possible program similar to the one Warren County has been approved for.

The pilot program for Warren County (detailed here in a letter from Lebanon’s superintendent) significantly relaxes ODH’s quarantine guidelines.

A student exposed to the coronavirus can stay in school as long as they wear a mask for seven days and take two rapid tests days apart.

Students who are unvaccinated and not wearing a mask and have been identified as a close contact may quarantine for 10 days at home or return to school on day eight with proof of a negative test.

As Holbrook explains to FOX19 NOW, Butler County schools are seeking something similar.

“The nine other area superintendents in Butler County, along with myself, have a meeting scheduled for next Thursday, possibly looking at exploring a similar pilot for Butler County,” Holbrook said. “We are interested in that. We do think it would reduce the number of students that are healthy from being quarantined. And you know, the particulars of that still need to be worked out with the other districts, but we are certainly in active discussions on pursuing that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Diocese of Covington reverses course, imposes mask mandate on all schools
A Butler County judge said he will rule before Monday on whether to keep or overturn another...
Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using ‘conscience clause’
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19
wearing masks on campus
Masks now required at Hamilton City Schools