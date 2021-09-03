Contests
Ohio children’s hospitals come together, urge people to protect Ohio’s kids

“They need us to each do our part. They need us now.”
The new critical care building at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.
The new critical care building at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The CEOs of six children’s hospitals in Ohio joined together on Thursday to ask Ohioans to help protect Ohio’s children.

The open letter is co-signed by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center CEO Michael Fisher.

“More kids are coming into our hospitals with COVID symptoms. More kids are being hospitalized because of COVID and specifically the delta variant,” the CEOs wrote. “More kids are in the ICU with COVID than ever before.

“[...] This is the reality for us today. And it’s threatening the capacity of our pediatric safety net in ways we have never experienced before.”

The letter urges all Ohioans to “stand with us” to help protect the state’s children by, among other things, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask during school and large gatherings and physically distancing.

“Together we can keep our children safer,” the CEOs wrote. “They need us to each do our part. They need us now.”

