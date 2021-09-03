Dry today, rain arrives on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a sunny start this morning, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. Highs are headed for the upper 70s to around 81 degrees. Tonight’s lows will drop into the upper 50s before sunrise.

Saturday starts out dry, but some locations across the Tri-State may see midday and afternoon rain showers. While it won’t be a washout, you will need to time your outdoor activities around the raindrops. Cloud cover will high on the upper 70s.

Some rain chances linger into Sunday morning. Don’t cancel your plans. We will dry out quickly and warm up again to near 80. Sunday afternoon and Labor Day look to be very nice. Monday stays warm dry.

Our next shot of cooler air will arrive by Wednesday with a chance of showers. The rain looks to be scattered, light and brief. After the holiday, typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

