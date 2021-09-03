Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dry today, rain arrives on Saturday

Rain chance Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a sunny start this morning, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. Highs are headed for the upper 70s to around 81 degrees. Tonight’s lows will drop into the upper 50s before sunrise.

Saturday starts out dry, but some locations across the Tri-State may see midday and afternoon rain showers. While it won’t be a washout, you will need to time your outdoor activities around the raindrops. Cloud cover will high on the upper 70s.

Some rain chances linger into Sunday morning. Don’t cancel your plans. We will dry out quickly and warm up again to near 80. Sunday afternoon and Labor Day look to be very nice. Monday stays warm dry.

Our next shot of cooler air will arrive by Wednesday with a chance of showers. The rain looks to be scattered, light and brief. After the holiday, typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say

Latest News

logo
Dry Friday, Some Changes For The Weekend
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Friday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers Saturday, Clearing Sunday, Sunny Monday
Overnight Update - A Nice Friday, Showers Saturday
Overnight Update - A Nice Friday, Showers Saturday