Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested after stealing car from woman who had just died by suicide, investigators say

Ronald White
Ronald White(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole the keys from the body of a woman who died by suicide then took her car, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Ronald White, 49, is charged with theft and failing to comply with an officer’s order; both are felonies.

A police report states the suspect “removed the keys and cell from on or about [the victim] after they were deceased. The suspect then used a key fob on the keys to access a secured parking garage,” where the victim’s Toyota Yaris was then stolen.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported the 21-year-old woman died Aug. 18, the same day as the theft. Officials said the woman was found on the ground outside a parking garage on E. McMillan Street near the University of Cincinnati. Preliminarily, her death is presumed to be a suicide, however, a complete investigation will take place.

The Enquirer is not naming the woman due to the nature of her death.

Cincinnati police reported that the woman was a student. The University of Cincinnati confirmed a student with the woman’s name was enrolled from the Fall 2018 through the Spring 2021.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police spotted the car and attempted to pull White over, but he fled at a high rate of speed, court documents state.

During the chase, White caused “two separate accidents with injuries and property damage,” according to court documents. This resulted in the failure to comply with an officer charge.

Investigators said the Yaris was also crashed during the pursuit.

White is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $57,000 bond. He has prior charges from last year, including a separate unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, that have yet to be resolved.

A Hamilton County grand jury is expected to decide on charges in this case by Sept. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive

Latest News

The new critical care building at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.
Ohio children’s hospitals come together, urge people to protect Ohio’s kids
Tammy Sizemore
Family of Ludlow woman says mental health issues led to fake baby, welfare fraud
Jyaire Brown is comforted by family and friends on the sideline of a Lakota West football game....
Lakota West football star playing through pain of father’s loss
Ivermectin
Testimony: Doctor didn’t request medical records of Fairfield man before prescribing ivermectin