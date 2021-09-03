Man arrested after stealing car from woman who had just died by suicide, investigators say

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole the keys from the body of a woman who died by suicide then took her car, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Ronald White, 49, is charged with theft and failing to comply with an officer’s order; both are felonies.

A police report states the suspect “removed the keys and cell from on or about [the victim] after they were deceased. The suspect then used a key fob on the keys to access a secured parking garage,” where the victim’s Toyota Yaris was then stolen.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported the 21-year-old woman died Aug. 18, the same day as the theft. Officials said the woman was found on the ground outside a parking garage on E. McMillan Street near the University of Cincinnati. Preliminarily, her death is presumed to be a suicide, however, a complete investigation will take place.

The Enquirer is not naming the woman due to the nature of her death.

Cincinnati police reported that the woman was a student. The University of Cincinnati confirmed a student with the woman’s name was enrolled from the Fall 2018 through the Spring 2021.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police spotted the car and attempted to pull White over, but he fled at a high rate of speed, court documents state.

During the chase, White caused “two separate accidents with injuries and property damage,” according to court documents. This resulted in the failure to comply with an officer charge.

Investigators said the Yaris was also crashed during the pursuit.

White is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $57,000 bond. He has prior charges from last year, including a separate unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, that have yet to be resolved.

A Hamilton County grand jury is expected to decide on charges in this case by Sept. 9.

