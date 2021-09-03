Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man considered armed and dangerous wanted for questioning in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

Clermont County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Jackson Township
Clermont County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Jackson Township(Will Thomas)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An argument led to a shooting in Jackson Township Thursday night, and now the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fled the scene.

Christopher Freeman, 33, called 911 to report a shooting around 7:40 p.m. at his home in the 5600 block of Bucktown Road.

Freeman told detectives that he’d been involved in an argument with the suspect, 46-year-old Russell Bonham, who then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Freeman was taken to Bethesda North Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right hand and has since been released.

The sheriff says Bonham was driving a silver Saturn and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for questioning.

Bonham currently has a warrant on indictment outstanding for his arrest out of Clermont County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs with no bond, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Bonham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

Russell Bonham, age 46.
Russell Bonham, age 46.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

A Butler County judge said he will rule before Monday on whether to keep or overturn another...
Butler County judge says he’ll rule before Monday on ivermectin case
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19
David DeJulius
UC basketball hosting free fan fest on Saturday
The Ohio River in Cincinnati is now expected to crest earlier and lower than original...
Boats are now allowed at Riverfest, Coast Guard says