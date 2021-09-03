Man considered armed and dangerous wanted for questioning in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An argument led to a shooting in Jackson Township Thursday night, and now the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fled the scene.

Christopher Freeman, 33, called 911 to report a shooting around 7:40 p.m. at his home in the 5600 block of Bucktown Road.

Freeman told detectives that he’d been involved in an argument with the suspect, 46-year-old Russell Bonham, who then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Freeman was taken to Bethesda North Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right hand and has since been released.

The sheriff says Bonham was driving a silver Saturn and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for questioning.

Bonham currently has a warrant on indictment outstanding for his arrest out of Clermont County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs with no bond, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Bonham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

Russell Bonham, age 46. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

