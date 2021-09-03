Man killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Kennedy Heights, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in what Cincinnati police say was a “targeted attack” in Kennedy Heights on Friday.

A man in his mid-20′s to early 30′s was shot and killed around 10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northdale Place, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the vehicle was given.

HAPPENING NOW: CIncinnati police on scene at Northdale and Kennedy in Kennedy Heights. Update forthcoming. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MgrouqmnLZ — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 3, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

