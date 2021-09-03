Contests
Man killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Kennedy Heights, police say

Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the...
Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the vehicle was given.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in what Cincinnati police say was a “targeted attack” in Kennedy Heights on Friday.

A man in his mid-20′s to early 30′s was shot and killed around 10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northdale Place, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the vehicle was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

