Masks now required at Hamilton City Schools

wearing masks on campus
wearing masks on campus(wtvy)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Masks will be required in the Hamilton City School District starting next week, according to Superintendent Michael Holbrook.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, all district students and employees will be required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Holbrook, this past week, the district attendance rate for students was less than 80%.

“Additionally, due to the rate of positive cases, more students are currently quarantined or have tested positive than at any point during the 2020-21 school year. This data is alarming due to safety concerns for students and staff and that more students are missing class and instruction than ever before,” he said.

The district said they are arranging a vaccination clinic for eligible students and employees on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garfield Middle School.

Holbrook said the mask requirement will be reevaluated at the end of the first quarter on Oct. 12.

