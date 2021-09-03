Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard activated for Louisiana relief efforts by Gov. DeWine

Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Grand Isle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Grand Isle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine gave the go-ahead for the Ohio National Guard Friday to help hurricane-ridden Louisiana in its recovery.

A total of 250 National Guard soldiers will go on state active duty starting Sept. 8, the governor’s office said.

The soldiers will provide general-purpose support during the Hurricane Ida relief mission.

The deployment is expected to span three weeks, according to Gov. DeWine.

Soldiers going to Louisiana will mostly be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton) and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield).

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several Tri-State organizations are heading south to help with the damage and destruction.

The Humane Association of Warren County, Ohio Task Force 1, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Matthew 25: Ministries are all part of the Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

To help those devastated by the hurricane, Gray TV has partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

The Ohio River in Cincinnati is now expected to crest earlier and lower than original...
Boats are now allowed at Riverfest, Coast Guard says
Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the...
Man killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Kennedy Heights, police say
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
A SWAT situation just ended in western Hamilton County with the suspect in custody, according...
SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody