Ohio National Guard activated for Louisiana relief efforts by Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine gave the go-ahead for the Ohio National Guard Friday to help hurricane-ridden Louisiana in its recovery.

A total of 250 National Guard soldiers will go on state active duty starting Sept. 8, the governor’s office said.

The soldiers will provide general-purpose support during the Hurricane Ida relief mission.

The deployment is expected to span three weeks, according to Gov. DeWine.

Soldiers going to Louisiana will mostly be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton) and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield).

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several Tri-State organizations are heading south to help with the damage and destruction.

The Humane Association of Warren County, Ohio Task Force 1, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Matthew 25: Ministries are all part of the Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

To help those devastated by the hurricane, Gray TV has partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081.

