Ohio River expected to crest lower, sooner: NWS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio River in Cincinnati is now expected to crest lower and earlier than original projections, ones that prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to ban boats from anchoring or tying up on the shores Sunday night to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at Riverfest.

As of Friday morning, however, that ban remains in place.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said Friday morning the river, which stands at 33.2 feet now, is expected to crest at 34.5 feet overnight Friday into Saturday and then fall through the weekend.

By Saturday night, it is projected to be about 32 feet or so and then 28 or 29 feet by Sunday night.

NWS said earlier this week the river was expected to rise 12 feet by the weekend and reach just above 40 feet - action stage for the Ohio River - by 8 pm Saturday. T

They anticipated the river cresting at 40.3 feet Saturday night and then going down.

The elevated water levels combined with debris in the river posed a potential safety hazard, Lt. Nicholas Olmstead with the Coast Guard told FOX19 NOW earlier this week

The Coast Guard established a Safety Zone from mile marker 463 to 483 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The area is roughly from Bromley, Kentucky and Sedamsville, Ohio to Ft. Thomas close to the 275 bridge.

