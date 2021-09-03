Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19
David DeJulius
UC basketball hosting free fan fest on Saturday
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking