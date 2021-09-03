Petition started to keep Tri-State football coach fired following alleged hazing incident

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition to bring back the head coach for the Western Hills/Dater football team after he was fired Thursday as police investigate a hazing incident involving players.

Coach Armand Tatum is relieved of his duties, and the Western Hills/Dater football program is on pause following a video of the hazing incident circulating social media.

A group of football players is seen in the video trying to pull down another boy’s pants, according to the Cincinnati police’s report.

The boy cries out for help while being held by his arms and legs as the other players pull his pants down.

Some think Tatum being let go by Western Hills/Dater High Schools is not the right decision.

The petition urging the school to reinstate Tatum as head coach already has almost 1,000 signatures, including Yumiko Scott’s.

Her sons played football for the now-former head coach when they were in high school.

Scott says Tatum played an important part in her sons’ lives.

“The program, for them, coming into Cincinnati, Ohio, as a single mom, honestly I was scared of losing my kids to the streets being honest because we come from the country, but just getting to know the coaches, and especially coach Tatum, it was a major turnaround for my kids,” said Scott.

A “Justice for Tatum” rally is planned for 6 p.m. Friday across from Western Hills University High School at the football field entrance gate.

The players involved in the incident will receive “appropriate disciplinary consequences,” according to the letter from principals.

Students who shared the video will also be disciplined, the letter states.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section is investigating, according to a CPD spokesperson.

