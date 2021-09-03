Contests
Pilot program designed to help children stay safe in local schools

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime partnership is working to help Crayons to Computers level the playing field in the classroom. 

LumAware Safety and the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired are teaming up to donate clear guard desk guards to students in the region. 

The move comes as 59 new COVID-19 cases among students in Edgewood City Schools and 53 in Springboro Community Schools were reported in the past week by the Ohio Department Health. 

Crayons to Computers has initiatives in place to help students in those areas.  More than 120,000 students are benefitting from 466 pre-school to 12th grade schools.

“There is just a lot of angst about wearing masks so I think something like these desk shields will provide an extra added level of protection and safety for the children who are back in the schools.There are certainly a lot of children who are not even eligible to be vaccinated today, so this is definitely something that will be most appreciated and put to excellent use,” Amy Cheney, President & CEO of Crayons to Computers said.

This desk guard is a new option and LumAware designed the portable plexiglass barriers with input from local teachers.

“It’s just an extra added safety measure and precaution for them so that they can serve their kids. They can see their kids right through the barriers really easily... they’re lightweight,” Teri Shirk, President & CEO for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired said.

Several local organizations are receiving these desk guard donations, as well, including Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Free Store Foodbank, Meals on Wheels, Children’s Home of Greater Cincinnati, Urban League, Madisonville Education & Assistance Center, Reach Out Lakota, Learning Center of North Norwood and St. Francis de Sales School, along with other schools and community organizations.

“It was a great opportunity for us to give back. Again, safety is what we do, safety is what we’re part of and the partnership with CABVI,” LumAware Safety President Larry Johnson said.

More than 11,000 teachers have the option to receive the desk guards for their classrooms.

