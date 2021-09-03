Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

President Biden visits Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida destruction

The federal government is continuing to provide aid to communities in need of relief from the storm.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden took in the grim reality of Hurricane Ida’s destructive force from the air on Friday.

Minutes later, he heard from local officials in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Biden said, “We’re not going to leave any community behind. Rural, city, coastal, inland. And I promise to have your backs until this thing gets done.”

President Biden’s visit to Louisiana comes a day after Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy lead a bipartisan letter to Biden asking for disaster relief funding. The legislators said Hurricane Ida caused historic damage, and mention the damage done by this storm is on top of damage done by five other named storms that hit the state in the past year.

Friday afternoon, Senator Cassidy tweeted, “Met the president at the tarmac. We spoke about the need for resiliency. We agreed putting power lines beneath the ground would have avoided all of this. The infrastructure bill has billions for grid resiliency. We also spoke about the needs of southwest Louisiana. And he said that he is committed to it and that it will happen in the upcoming annual budget. We must make sure that everyone in Louisiana and the northeast U.S. is cared for after this disaster.”

Before Biden’s visit, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave an update on the federal response in Louisiana.

“Our federal government said we’d be ready to respond to this massive and catastrophic storm, and we were,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas, whose department oversees FEMA, said people and equipment were moved to the Gulf ahead of Ida’s landfall.

He also said meals and water were available for people forced from their homes and that the government continues sending fuel in to avoid shortages.

“Just as we were there before and during the storm, we will be there long after to help the impacted individuals, families, and communities in their recovery,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas and FEMA continue to recommend people stay away from communities that are still flooded for their own safety.

FEMA has a resource page for those who need a wide range of information related to Hurricane Ida recovery.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Rep. Doug Green, R-Mt. Orab, photographed January 7, 2019 during opening day ceremonies at the...
Former Ohio Republican Rep. Doug Green dies after contracting COVID-19
council
Cincinnati Council to take action on gun violence proposal
Supporters of a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring...
Supporters of bill that would ban employers from requiring vaccinations protest at Ohio Statehouse
McConnell comments on Moore
Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on Afghanistan situation
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says