Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Report: Big 12 expected to add Cincinnati with announcement next week

The move follows the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sources tell Sports Illustrated the University of Cincinnati is one of four schools expected to apply for—and receive—membership in the Big 12 Conference.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported the story on Friday.

UC, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are expected to apply next week, and sources tell SI the schools cold be approved for admission in a meeting of Big 12 presidents on Sept. 10.

Eight votes are needed for expansion, according to SI.

The four teams would join the league by 2023 or 2024 at the latest, per the report. That means they could compete alongside Texas and Oklahoma before those schools depart for the SEC.

The three American Athletic Conference schools (Houston, UCF and UC) must give 27-month notice to the league before leaving and pay a $10 million exit penalty, according to the report.

The current scenario envisions the schools giving 23-month notice and paying an increased exit fee.

Their first “distribution shares” of conference income are expected to more than double the $6-7 million they currently get from the American, according to the report.

The Big 12 would supposedly retain its status as a Power 5 conference.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Jyaire Brown is comforted by family and friends on the sideline of a Lakota West football game....
Lakota West football star playing through pain of father’s loss
Playing for pops: Lakota West star motivated by what he lost
Playing for pops: Lakota West star motivated by what he lost
Louisville head coach Chris Mack yells to his players during the second half an NCAA college...
Former Xavier coach, current Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack suspended by UofL
Thomas More University is using larger spaces such as an outdoor amphitheater for classes to...
Thomas More begins transition from NAIA to Division II