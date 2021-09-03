Report: Big 12 expected to add Cincinnati with announcement next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sources tell Sports Illustrated the University of Cincinnati is one of four schools expected to apply for—and receive—membership in the Big 12 Conference.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported the story on Friday.

UC, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are expected to apply next week, and sources tell SI the schools cold be approved for admission in a meeting of Big 12 presidents on Sept. 10.

Eight votes are needed for expansion, according to SI.

The four teams would join the league by 2023 or 2024 at the latest, per the report. That means they could compete alongside Texas and Oklahoma before those schools depart for the SEC.

The three American Athletic Conference schools (Houston, UCF and UC) must give 27-month notice to the league before leaving and pay a $10 million exit penalty, according to the report.

The current scenario envisions the schools giving 23-month notice and paying an increased exit fee.

Their first “distribution shares” of conference income are expected to more than double the $6-7 million they currently get from the American, according to the report.

The Big 12 would supposedly retain its status as a Power 5 conference.

