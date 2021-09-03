Sheriff: Driver shot in abdomen in Silverton

Contests
A shooting investigation is underway in Silverton after a driver was shot inside his car Thursday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Silverton after a driver was shot in his car Thursday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Montgomery Road about 7:40 p.m.

A witness, Chloe Amitin, shared video with FOX19 NOW of a man being put into an ambulance.

“When we got up here we saw the car with the bullet holes and we saw a man that was being put into the ambulance,” Amitin said.

Sheriff’s officials say the victim was shot in his abdomen while he was in his car and drove about a mile away to the corner of Montgomery and Ridge roads.

They say someone in a bright blue car shot multiple times into the victim’s car and took off.

Amitin says it was scary to witness the aftermath, but she is glad the victim was able to get away from his attacker.

“It’s just a reality about the gun violence in our city and that these things can happen anywhere not just in the bad neighborhoods per say. For me it’s a reality check.”

The victim is undergoing treatment for a non-life threatening injury at a hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: 513-825-1500.

