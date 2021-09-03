SWAT on scene in western Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation is underway right now in western Hamilton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s happening in the 5400 block of Wing Avenue off East Miami River Road in Miami Township, county dispatchers say.

Deputies first responded to a report of shots fired at 3:57 a.m. Friday, according to dispatchers and sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

“There had been an altercation between two brothers at a residence. One brother called and claimed that the other brother shot at him. That has not yet been confirmed yet,” Woods tells FOX19 NOW.

The sheriff’s office called in SWAT and are actively trying to sort out the scene, she said.

The SWAT Team was summoned at 5:53 a.m., according to dispatch.

The Hamilton County Police Association SWAT Team is on scene.

This is a regional team made up of law enforcement countywide.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, SWAT officers who responded are from Colerain and Delhi townships and Blue Ash, she said.

SPCA Cincinnati is on scene as well.

Woods said that is all authorities are releasing now.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

