WWII veteran dreamed of his folks, mom’s spaghetti while fighting for ‘the best country in the world’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The events of World War II have been well documented in many books and movies, but few people still have first-hand accounts to share.

The 76th anniversary of the end of World War II was honored with a procession of vintage military vehicles through Louisville on Thursday. It was put together by the group Kentucky Indiana Liberated Relics of Yesteryear (Kilroy Relics).

“Our mission with our group is to keep history alive and in motion,” Mario Maipid with Kilroy Relics said. “For the World War II veterans, for the longest time, they are the generation that did not talk about their experiences during the war. It’s only lately that they are starting to talk. When they’re around these vehicles, somehow it prompts them to talk about what happened in World War II.”

A 93-year-old veteran from Kentucky who took part in the procession become emotional while remembering what it was like to be so far from home.

“I’ll be 94 in one month,” Vince Gramarossa said. “I went in when I was 16. I’ll tell you — I was so scared. I was 16 years old turning on 17. ... I was scared. We landed in Guam, then shipped us over to Leyte, then the Philippine Islands into Manila. The general was terrible. I see some of these old war movies. They’re not like the movies, let me tell you. They’re different.”

Gramarossa recalled dreaming of his mother’s cooking while fighting far from home.

“I was so happy when the war was over, glad to get home to see my folks,” he said. “And I was so happy to get a big platter of spaghetti.”

His voice cracked as he began to cry.

“I’m sorry, but that’s the way I felt, and I had to have that spaghetti because I was so used to eating K-rations and C-rations. My folks were happy to see me. I’m glad I’m home. I’m glad the war was over with. I thank the Lord.”

Seventy-six years later, Gramarossa said he is still a proud American.

“Today means that I’m so grateful that we live in America, the United State of America,” he said. “We’re the greatest country in the world. I love this day, it’s beautiful. We’re free, we’re free people. We don’t live like they do, like other people do. We’re the Americans we’re the United States of America. And you better believe it. This is the best country in the world.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.