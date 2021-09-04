Contests
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting in City of Cincinnati, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide.
Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide.(WMBF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting occurred in Cincinnati Friday night, Cincinnati police said.

It is unclear where in the city the shooting occurred.

Officers say two male victims arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Another victim arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital shortly after but later died.

Officers say they cannot confirm the connection between the victims.

It is unclear as to what was the cause behind the shooting.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

