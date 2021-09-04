1 person airlift after fire occurs near Bethel-Tate High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was airlift by Care Flight after a large fire occurred near Bethel-Tate High School on Friday night.

Clermont County dispatchers say that the fire occurred off State Route 125 across from Bethel-Tate High School around 9:40 p.m.

When Clermont County deputies arrived, they found that the building was fully engulfed.

Dispatchers say did not identify the name of the victim. The victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The estimated damages also are unclear.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the fire.

