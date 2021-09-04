Contests
Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The 9-month-old infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

