Desmond Ridder, No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Nippert Stadium.

It was the season opener for both teams.

The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7.

Luke Fickell: “You respect a rivalry by how you prepare and how you play.”



“Happy to have it behind us. Back to work on Sunday.” #Bearcats — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 4, 2021

Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career.

>> Report: Big 12 expected to add Cincinnati with announcement next week

Luke Fickell says they’ve put a big emphasis on the deep ball with Desmond Ridder.



Saw a good glimpse of it today from the start. #Bearcats @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 4, 2021

Ridder also ran six times for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown carry.

The fifth-year senior had one interception. Jerome Ford added 121 yards rushing yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.