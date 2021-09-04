Contests
Desmond Ridder, No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, center, runs the football during the first half an NCAA...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, center, runs the football during the first half an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By GARY SCHATZ
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Nippert Stadium.

It was the season opener for both teams.

The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7.

Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career.

>> Report: Big 12 expected to add Cincinnati with announcement next week

Ridder also ran six times for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown carry.

The fifth-year senior had one interception. Jerome Ford added 121 yards rushing yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

