Driver dies after ejected from vehicle in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, KY(WXIX) -A driver died after he was ejected from his vehicle in Kenton County Friday night, Kenton County police said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 15000 block of Dixie Highway just after 6 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover collision.

Police stated that Daniel Baker, 26, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Dixie Highway between Walton and Crittenden when he exited the right side of the road for unknown reasons. Officers say that his vehicle overcorrected and then crossed the northbound lane before exiting the road into a field and then overturned.

Baker was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers say that Baker was the only person in the car.

It is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Kenton County police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Aaron Schihl at 859-392-1993.

