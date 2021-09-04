Contests
Keith Urban's production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay

Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming around in the background.(Source: Keith Urban, Instagram)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Country music star Keith Urban’s tour production manager has died after falling from a stage at Bash on the Bay.

72-year-old Randy “Baja” Fletcher died on Aug. 27 a day after falling on the set while preparing for the Keith Urban performance at Put-in-Bay, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher made a career of touring over the last five decades, working with artists including ZZ Top, Randy Travis, Brooks & Dunn, and more. He became the Country Music Association’s first Touring Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2017.

Keith Urban described Fletcher as an “orbit of light” to Billboard magazine.

“I loved him,” Urban said. “We all loved him, and I’m grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years.”

