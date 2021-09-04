Labor Day Weekend Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like scattered showers will be in the area all day Saturday and most of your day will be dry. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be very wet. Rainfall could total one-inch or more in a number of locations between 2 am and 10 am Sunday. After 10 am showers will taper off and end during early afternoon.

Labor Day will be much more conducive to outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures.

After Saturday and Sunday the next rainmaker arrives in the Tristate Wednesday. A cold front will drop from the Canadian Plains, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and lead to more pleasant air into the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.