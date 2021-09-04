Loveland family of 8 loses everything in house fire

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland family of eight is putting the pieces back together after a fire destroyed their home earlier this week.

The community is making things a little easier on them.

Carol Johnson says she was shopping for groceries early Wednesday when the fire broke out.

She explains the fire started after her niece put something on the stove and forgot about it. Her other niece noticed the flames.

That niece, says Johnson, saved everyone’s life.

“She said, ‘The house is on fire, get out!’ She woke everybody up,” Johnson said.

All eight people in the family made it out safely, including a 4-year-old, a 3-year-old and a three-week-old baby who is Johnson’s grandson.

“It was a relief knowing everyone made it out ok and they were safe,” Johnso said. “Paramedics checked the baby out because he’s so young, but he’s fine.”

But the damage to the house is significant.

“It’s bad,” she said. “There’s no roof on the living room, dining room and kitchen.”

Johnson explains the fire spread from attic to attic in the home, meaning the roof is gone from the home’s upstairs as well.

The family made it out with the clothes on their back. Johnson says they lost everything lese.

“I can’t put a baby in a bassinette that’s covered with black soot,” she said. “Her breast pump was ruined.”

But the community has shown up for them. Someone created a GoFundMe, and a school resource officer at Loveland Middle School, where one of her nieces attends, is collecting gift cards.

“A lot of people are making us food and bringing it to the hotel where we are at, so we have homecooked meals and don’t have to eat out every night,” Johnson said.

The fire is still under investigation, authorities say.

