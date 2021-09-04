Nick Castellanos matches son’s charitable donation from proceeds of All-Star shirt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Dragonfly Foundation got a huge lift on Friday from a Cincinnati Reds All-Star and his son.

CincyShirts began printing Liam Castellanos’ shirt design after the 7-year-old’s father wore the shirt in show-stealing fashion on the so-called “purple carpet” at the 2021 All-Star Game.

A week afterward, Liam designated The Dragonfly Foundation as his charity of choice to receive proceeds from the shirt sales.

The Dragonfly Foundation helps in the fight against pediatric cancer by supporting patients and families when they need it most.

The shirts sold so fast CincyShirts had trouble keeping them in stock.

A little more than a month later, Liam presented his donation of $18,465.29 to The Dragonfly Foundation. And his father matched it.

So honored to collaborate with Liam Castellanos in raising funds for @DragonflyCinci. We raised over $18,000 and Nick has matched our donation!! Thank you @Reds fans! #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth https://t.co/oeOnQCLPry pic.twitter.com/i5SW4FD8hA — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) September 4, 2021

“The Dragonfly Foundation and our Dragonfly Families are so thankful for their generosity!” A spokesperson said Friday.

Find out more about The Dragonfly Foundation’s programs on its website.

Children sponsored by The Dragonfly Foundation thank Liam Castellanos for choosing the foundation for a charitable donation. (The Dragonfly Foundation)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.