Nick Castellanos matches son’s charitable donation from proceeds of All-Star shirt

Liam Castellanos donates proceeds from sales of a shirt he designed to The Dragonfly Foundation.
Liam Castellanos donates proceeds from sales of a shirt he designed to The Dragonfly Foundation.(The Dragonfly Foundation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Dragonfly Foundation got a huge lift on Friday from a Cincinnati Reds All-Star and his son.

CincyShirts began printing Liam Castellanos’ shirt design after the 7-year-old’s father wore the shirt in show-stealing fashion on the so-called “purple carpet” at the 2021 All-Star Game.

A week afterward, Liam designated The Dragonfly Foundation as his charity of choice to receive proceeds from the shirt sales.

The Dragonfly Foundation helps in the fight against pediatric cancer by supporting patients and families when they need it most.

The shirts sold so fast CincyShirts had trouble keeping them in stock.

A little more than a month later, Liam presented his donation of $18,465.29 to The Dragonfly Foundation. And his father matched it.

“The Dragonfly Foundation and our Dragonfly Families are so thankful for their generosity!” A spokesperson said Friday.

Find out more about The Dragonfly Foundation’s programs on its website.

Children sponsored by The Dragonfly Foundation thank Liam Castellanos for choosing the...
Children sponsored by The Dragonfly Foundation thank Liam Castellanos for choosing the foundation for a charitable donation.(The Dragonfly Foundation)

