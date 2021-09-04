Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Waynesville after 2020 absence

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -The Ohio Renaissance Festival will be returning starting this weekend after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, visitors can attend the event located at 10542 East State Route 73.

Organizers say that they have added new entertainment such as Irish music, a Wheel of Death, an equestrian acrobat named The Daring Horseman, and more.

They also have special events for those 21 and older:

The Royal Feast- An eventful afternoon with food, drinks, and music. It also includes a murder mystery madrigal. Tickets are $75, available online or at the Special Events Gazebo.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival Ale Trail-Visitors can stop by the marketplace and at any of the 13 locations for a craft beer, ale, cider, mead, or specialty cocktail. They can also be entered into a drawing to win a 2022 season pass.

Organizers say the Renaissance Festival runs for nine weekends through Oct. 31. The grounds will also be open on Labor Day.

Those interested in buying tickets can do so on the Ohio Renaissance Fair website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.