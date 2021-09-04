See historic aircrafts, vintage cars during Lunken Days this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Visitors at Lunken Airport will have a chance to take blast through the past by viewing historic aircrafts and displays along with vintage vehicles at Lunken Days this weekend.

Chairman of Lunken Airport Days Cheryl Popp says that the event is free to the public. Everything on the field is also free.

Visitors will also get a change to ride on a WWII bomber for $360-$400 or a helicopter.

“If you want to go on a helicopter, you can take your family, but they sell those tickets on the field. Everything else you can see with no charge at all and the parking is free also,” Popp said.

Those interested in riding the helicopter can book it on their website.

Visitors can attend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

