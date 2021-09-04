Showers and storms overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and storms will persist tonight and into the first half of Sunday. Rainfall could total one-inch or more in a number of locations between 2 and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Some of the showers will begin to taper off by after 10 a.m. The afternoon will remain overcast, but we’ll dry out a bit before evening.

Rain will not interfere with your outdoor activities on Labor Day. Monday features plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

After Saturday and Sunday the next rainmaker arrives in the Tristate Wednesday. A cold front will drop from the Canadian Plains, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and lead to more pleasant air into the region. Typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

