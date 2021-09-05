Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Body of Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be returned Sept 12

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military...
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.(Pharos Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana next week.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.

Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport said Sanchez’s body will be transported home on Sept. 12. Details on funeral services were still being finalized.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He played on the school’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year, according to school officials.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting Friday night.
Police identify teen killed in Friday night shooting
A man was shot and killed after intruding into a Mt. Healthy home and then assaulting his...
Man killed after intruding into Mt. Healthy home, assaulting ex-girlfriend, sheriff says
Ebony Hedges
Family waiting on answers in shooting death of Silverton woman
Photos from Riverfest and The Riverfest/Western and Southern WEBN Fireworks in 2019.
Riverfest 2021: What you need to know before you go
In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in...
Lawsuit: Paraplegic man’s foot ‘shredded’ on roller coaster

Latest News

Great American Ball Park (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Ben Katko)
Human trafficking announcements to be aired before Reds games
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Ramp closures to I-71 north and south will be in effect while the tunnel is closed.
Overnight closures for I-71 planned during Lytle Tunnel inspections
A gunman fatally shot three people and wounded two others the morning of Sept. 6 at Fifth Third...
Monday marks three years since deadly Fifth Third Center shooting