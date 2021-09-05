Family waiting on answers in shooting death of Silverton woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family and friends of Ebony Hedges are still looking for answers a year after the Silverton woman died.

Hedges, 38, was shot several times while in a parked car on Nov. 6, 2020.

Investigators said she was in the 6800 block of Montgomery Road when a man approached her car and fired. She crashed a few blocks away near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Coleridge Avenue.

Witnesses say the man fled north on Montgomery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family and friends held a balloon release on Saturday, which would have been Hedges’ 39th birthday.

“She was fun-loving,” said Hedges’ aunt, Karen Hedges Pickett. “She was a good person. She was a good heart. She was always there for everybody. Her smile would light up the room when she came in the room. Ebony was just a bright person.”

Earlier this year, Ebony’s father, Gary Hedges said she had been at Ringo’s Bar before she was shot and that the shooting was a “senseless” act that had “nothing to do with her.”

He said he believes someone who knew his daughter took her life.

“The people that did this, they pulled up in front of the bar that night, they have camera of the car,” Gary said referring to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “They have video of the car. They have a video of the person who got out of the car and approached another heavyset girl, and he thought it was my daughter.”

Annette Braylock, one of Hedges’ friends who showed up for the balloon release, just wants answers... and justice.

“She was the most loving person you could ever meet,” Braylock said.

“She’s not forgotten,” Pickett said. “We want everyone to know that she will not be forgotten. Her spirit is always going to be with us. She will not be forgotten.”

The sheriff’s office has no updates on the case at this time.

