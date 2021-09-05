Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting Friday night.
Teen dies, two people injured in Mt. Airy shooting Friday night
Kenton County police were at the scene of a fatal crash on Dixie Highway Friday night.
Driver dies after ejected from vehicle in Kenton County
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear calls special session of General Assembly to continue fight against COVID-19
Players and students protest firing of West Side football coach
Players rally to keep Tri-State football coach following alleged hazing incident
Community helping family whose house caught fire in Loveland
Loveland family of 8 loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack both sides of the Ohio River on Sunday for...
Riverfest 2021: What you need to know before you go
Sunday's event will take place before the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.
Rubber Duck Regatta goes virtual once again
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Jasmine Ballard’s baby boy was born 14 weeks early after she contracted COVID-19.
Baby born weeks early after unvaccinated mother contracts COVID-19