Man killed after intruding Mt. Healthy home, assaulting ex-girlfriend, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after he intruded in a house in Mt. Healthy and then assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

McGuffey says that around 2:30 a.m. Gregory Lyle, 33, entered through the window of a house in the 7000 block of Park Avenue.

He then saw his ex-girlfriend and then assaulted her, McGuffey adds.

McGuffey says that a man who lives at the residence shot him and Lyle died at the scene.

It was a domestic-related incident. The sheriff then says that there is no threat to the public.

