Man killed after intruding Mt. Healthy home, assaulting ex-girlfriend, sheriff says

A man was shot and killed after intruding a Mt. Healthy home and then assaulting his...
A man was shot and killed after intruding a Mt. Healthy home and then assaulting his ex-girlfriend, sheriff says.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after he intruded in a house in Mt. Healthy and then assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

McGuffey says that around 2:30 a.m. Gregory Lyle, 33, entered through the window of a house in the 7000 block of Park Avenue.

He then saw his ex-girlfriend and then assaulted her, McGuffey adds.

McGuffey says that a man who lives at the residence shot him and Lyle died at the scene.

It was a domestic-related incident. The sheriff then says that there is no threat to the public.

Teen dies, two people injured in Mt. Airy shooting Friday night
Teen dies, two people injured in Mt. Airy shooting Friday night
