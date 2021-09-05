Contests
Mostly sunny, dry & warm for Labor Day

Staying dry for a few days
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are done with the rain for now. Clouds will continue to clear overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s in the suburbs, closer to 60 in town. Some locations across the Tri-State may see patchy fog near water bodies and in low lying areas Monday morning.

The Labor Day forecast couldn’t be nicer! Monday features plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain will not interfere with your outdoor activities on Labor Day.

The next rainmaker arrives in the Tristate Wednesday. Another cold front will drop from the Canadian Plains, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and lead to more pleasant air into the region. Typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

