Police identify teenage boy dead in Friday night shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati Friday night.

Cincinnati police have updated the story several times with different information, and many of the details remain unclear.

Police on Friday night reported three total victims had been taken by private vehicles to two uptown hospitals.

Two victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, one of which had life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Police initially said that victim had died but clarified Saturday morning the victim was on life support.

Police maintained through Saturday they did not know if the shootings were related.

An update Sunday did not clarify the situation.

Police began the update noting officers were called to a shots-fired incident in the 4400 block of Ammon Avenue at 10:51 p.m. on Friday. That address is in Mt. Airy.

They do not say whether that call was in fact a shooting incident or whether that would-be shooting incident was connected to any of the victims.

CPD did identify Cornelius Foster Jr., a 16-year-old who was one of the three victims transported to hospitals that night, as the victim who died.

Police did not say whether Foster was the victim transported to Good Sam or one of those transported to UCMC, so it remains possible one of the two remaining victims is on life support.

FOX19 has reached out for clarification.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit (513) 352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.