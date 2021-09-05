Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain Moves Out Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of the showers will begin to taper off by after 10 a.m. The afternoon will remain overcast, but we’ll dry out a bit before evening.

Rain will not interfere with your outdoor activities on Labor Day. Monday features plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

After Saturday and Sunday the next rainmaker arrives in the Tristate Wednesday. A cold front will drop from the Canadian Plains, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and lead to more pleasant air into the region. Typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting Friday night.
3 injured after shooting in City of Cincinnati, police say
Kenton County police were at the scene of a fatal crash on Dixie Highway Friday night.
Driver dies after ejected from vehicle in Kenton County
Players and students protest firing of West Side football coach
Players rally to keep Tri-State football coach following alleged hazing incident
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear calls special session of General Assembly to continue fight against COVID-19
Community helping family whose house caught fire in Loveland
Loveland family of 8 loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight
logo
Showers and storms overnight
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
A Few Showers Saturday, Steady Rain Overnight, Ending Sunday, Sunshine for Labor Day