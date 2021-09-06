Contests
2 killed after car crashes into Florida home

By WFTS staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - Two people are dead after a speeding Tesla crashed into a home, authorities said.

The accident happened Friday night.

The roof of the home is partially gone. The back wall is gone. Part of the fence is also gone.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Tesla, with several people inside, came speeding down the road late Friday night.

The driver blew past the stop sign at the intersection. The car hit the embankment, went airborne, took out the fence and went straight through the house.

The car hit a 69-year-old woman. She died on the scene.

“I mean, how fast do you have to be going?” said Linda Hensley, a neighbor. “Come on, that’s somebody’s mother, sister.”

There were three other adults in the house at the time.

Troopers said a passenger also died, and at least three others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There’s no word yet if the driver will be charged.

Neighbors like Hensley and her husband came out to see the damage. She got emotional after finding out that two people died.

But though she said she was shocked to hear about the crash, she said speeding has been an issue in this neighborhood for quite some time.

Neighbors are calling for speed bumps and more stop signs for the neighborhood.

“This is all family, families with young kids. I mean, this is a neighborhood. I mean, I walk my dogs every morning. I ride up and down these streets,” Hensley said.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

