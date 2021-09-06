Contests
A Beautiful Labor Day

By Catherine Bodak
Sep. 6, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog.

The Labor Day forecast couldn’t be nicer! Monday features plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain will not interfere with your outdoor activities on Labor Day.

The next rainmaker arrives in the Tristate Wednesday. Another cold front will drop from the Canadian Plains, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and lead to more pleasant air into the region. Typical late summer temperatures will prevail through mid-month.

