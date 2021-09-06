Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth...
Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth more than $5 million if authentic.(Source: CBP/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. government has seized hundreds of fake Cartier jewelry items that would have been worth more than $5 million had they been authentic.

Customs and Border Protection said officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, found nearly 500 counterfeit bracelets and rings.

They were in two shipments from China and Hong Kong. The fake jewelry was heading to residences in Florida and Mississippi before seizure.

The agency’s trade experts said the shipments also contained non-counterfeit jewelry.

Customs and Border Protection said it’s seen a rapid growth of counterfeit goods because of e-commerce sites. Handbags, wallets, apparel and jewelry are most likely targets.

Consumers can protect themselves from wasting money on fake merchandise:

  • Purchase goods directly from the trademark source or from authorized retailers.
  • Know the typical prices of the product. If the items are priced well below value, it could possibly be counterfeit. If the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
  • Signs of legitimate websites include customer service contact information and return policies.
  • Review Customs and Border Protection’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting Friday night.
Police identify teen killed in Friday night shooting
A man was shot and killed after intruding into a Mt. Healthy home and then assaulting his...
Man killed after intruding into Mt. Healthy home, assaulting ex-girlfriend, sheriff says
Ebony Hedges
Family waiting on answers in shooting death of Silverton woman
Photos from Riverfest and The Riverfest/Western and Southern WEBN Fireworks in 2019.
Riverfest 2021: What you need to know before you go
In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in...
Lawsuit: Paraplegic man’s foot ‘shredded’ on roller coaster

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Banksy's half-shredded artwork is going on sale again.
Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction