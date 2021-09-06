Contests
Lincoln Heights celebrates 75th anniversary of founding

The village was first self-governing African American community north of the Mason-Dixon line.
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Lincoln Heights community gathered for a two-day celebration this weekend to commemorate the founding of the village 75 years ago.

Games, rides and stage acts in the village were just a few of the details tied to the anniversary.

The village was incorporated in 1946 as the first African American self-governing community north of the Mason-Dixon Line.

“They showed up and showed out,” Vice Mayor Jeannie Stinson said. “What this means to me is unity again in our community.

Stinson sees potential in Lincoln heights with streets starting to be repaved and several programs in place for youth.

Lincoln height had about 6,000 residents in the 1970s but has since declined to nearly half that mark.

Plans are in place to redevelop more than 100 lots in the village to spark growth, and events like the 75th-anniversary celebration are planned as ways to help small businesses.

It’s a village, according to Council member Daronce Daniels, that wants to be seen and heard as a community moving forward.

