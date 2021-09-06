Contests
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after helping with Hurricane Ida relief

Ohio Task Force 1 is back home after spending a week in Louisiana helping thousands recover...
Ohio Task Force 1 is back home after spending a week in Louisiana helping thousands recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.
By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 is back home after spending a week in Louisiana helping thousands recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

“The task force is getting pretty good at doing hurricanes,” said Evan Schumann, a program manager at Ohio Task Force 1.

It’s been a hurricane season that hasn’t eased up and another hurricane, Hurricane Larry, approaches.

Schumann has been with Ohio Task Force 1 for 19 years. He’s a key player in making sure these deployments go smoothly.

“For this particular deployment, we really thought it was going to be a water-focused deployment, lots of flooding so a lot of boat operations,” he said. “The first assignment they were assigned to was down at Jefferson Parrish, which is basically the west side of New Orleans... It turned out that there wasn’t a lot of water left. The team then ended up doing windshield surveys out in all of the damaged areas.”

Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Katrina. Many task force members could remember responding to Katrina.

“We were assigned to the State of Mississippi,” said Schumann. “We spent about 10 days down there doing searches.”

Now that the Hurricane Ida deployment is over, the task force is resting up and preparing for the next.

“It’s always exciting to go on deployment, but, upon your return, everybody is ready to go back to their families,” said Schumann.

Ida was at least the 20th hurricane the task force has responded to, according to Schumann.

