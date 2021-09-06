Overnight closures for I-71 planned during Lytle Tunnel inspections

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A section of I-71 will close overnight several times this week for crews to inspect the Lytle Tunnel.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, northbound I-71 will be closed at I-71/75 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via I-75 and SR-562/Norwood Lateral during the northbound closures.

Then on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-71 will be closed at exit two and through the tunnel.

Traffic will be detoured by way of I-471 and I-275 West to I-71/I-75 or via the Norwood Lateral and I-75 south, per ODOT.

Ramp closures to I-71 north and south will be in effect while the tunnel is closed in either direction.

