Overnight closures for I-71 planned during Lytle Tunnel inspections

Ramp closures to I-71 north and south will be in effect while the tunnel is closed.
Ramp closures to I-71 north and south will be in effect while the tunnel is closed.(Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A section of I-71 will close overnight several times this week for crews to inspect the Lytle Tunnel.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, northbound I-71 will be closed at I-71/75 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via I-75 and SR-562/Norwood Lateral during the northbound closures.

Then on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-71 will be closed at exit two and through the tunnel.

Traffic will be detoured by way of I-471 and I-275 West to I-71/I-75 or via the Norwood Lateral and I-75 south, per ODOT.

Ramp closures to I-71 north and south will be in effect while the tunnel is closed in either direction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

