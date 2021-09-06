Contests
Papa John’s closes some Greater Cincinnati locations for Labor Day

By Natalya Daoud and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Papa John’s stated that they will be closing some of their locations for Labor Day in the Greater Cincinnati area so that their employees can enjoy their day off.

Only the locations owned by franchisees Kevin Ellis, Mike Hutmier and Mike Lieser will be closed.

Hutmier and Lieser say that they want to celebrate their employees’ hard work and give them a break.

The owner of the Papa John’s in Norwood, Mike Hutmeier, says business has been booming since the pandemic began and people didn’t go out to restaurants as much.

He says his 140 employees have been working hard and they deserve this break.

Hutmeier owns nine of the more than 30 Papa John’s restaurants in Greater Cincinnati.

He, Lieser and Ellis say that they want to celebrate their employees’ hard work and give them a break.

“We are so fortunate to have such loyal customers throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and we certainly appreciate their ongoing support and business,” Hutmier said. “Our teams work hard to provide our famous Pizza and Papadia’s for our customers. We know in some small way it has been a source of comfort for many during these unprecedented times. While we are taking a pause on Labor Day to say thank you to our staff and give them the opportunity to relax, we will be back up and running on Tuesday ready to serve you once again.”

The remaining locations will stay open Monday.

“It’ just an opportunity to take a day nationally recognized and for all the people that work out there in the world, we just decided it was time for a break and it’s a nice day to be able to take off and they’ve been working hard and we acknowledge that they’ve been working hard,” says Hutmeier.

The restaurants will reopen on Tuesday.

