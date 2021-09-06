Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.
Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people, including one teen, were wounded in a shooting in Mt. Washington Sunday night.

Cincinnati police say the victims and the suspect got into an argument around 11:15 p.m. outside a residence in the 6300 block of Corbly Street.

Officers say the victims went inside the home and the suspect then fired several shots through the front door.

Police say Christopher McCoy, 18, Lexus McCoy, 23, Kienan Fields, 41, and a 17-year-old were wounded.

Christopher and Lexus McCoy, along with Kienan Fields, were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say Christopher was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. Lexus was shot in the arm and Kienan was shot in the legs.

A bullet grazed the 17-year-old in the stomach and she was treated at the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting Friday night.
Police identify teen killed in Friday night shooting
A man was shot and killed after intruding into a Mt. Healthy home and then assaulting his...
Man killed after intruding into Mt. Healthy home, assaulting ex-girlfriend, sheriff says
Ebony Hedges
Family waiting on answers in shooting death of Silverton woman
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver

Latest News

TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Ivermectin
Judge rules hospital can’t be forced to treat patient with ivermectin
Great American Ball Park (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Ben Katko)
Human trafficking announcements to be aired before Reds games
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces