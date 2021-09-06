Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people, including one teen, were wounded in a shooting in Mt. Washington Sunday night.

Cincinnati police say the victims and the suspect got into an argument around 11:15 p.m. outside a residence in the 6300 block of Corbly Street.

Officers say the victims went inside the home and the suspect then fired several shots through the front door.

Police say Christopher McCoy, 18, Lexus McCoy, 23, Kienan Fields, 41, and a 17-year-old were wounded.

Christopher and Lexus McCoy, along with Kienan Fields, were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say Christopher was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. Lexus was shot in the arm and Kienan was shot in the legs.

A bullet grazed the 17-year-old in the stomach and she was treated at the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

