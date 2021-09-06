Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover suddenly died Sunday, the police department announced on Facebook.

Vanover suffered a serious medical issue at his home and was then rushed to Bethesda North Hospital, where he died, according to the department.

“We ask that your thoughts and prayers be directed towards his wife, Pam, his sons Bradley (Tess) and Matthew (Cassie), and his grandson, Jordan,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

It was completely unexpected for the police department to hear the news because Vanover was a healthy person, officers said.

Vanover was sworn in as the Chief in 2018. Officers say he loved the police department, data, and technology.

“We saw him eat, sleep, live and breathe in and around our new Police Department non-stop for the last two years to get it built,” police said.

The post then goes on to say:

“He never wanted accolades or attention, and he was never really comfortable in the spotlight, always allowing others to take the credit. Truthfully, he was probably happiest listening to a Reds game and mowing grass, spending an afternoon at the beach with his wife, or being a doting Papaw to his grandson.

“Steve was a good friend to many of us here at the Police Department and was well known in the community through his work as Chief and as a Dare officer. We love you, Steve, you will be missed by many.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

