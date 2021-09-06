WATCH: The WEBN Fireworks’ spectacular finale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverfest returned to the Ohio River on Sunday for the first time in two years.

WOW! What a finale for the WEBN fireworks & Cincinnati #Riverfest. Best I’ve ever seen 🧨🎇 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rnE9ljvRIy — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) September 6, 2021

Tens of thousands of people packed both sides of the river for the 45th installment of Cincinnati’s end-of-summer bash.

Crowds filled Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove in Cincinnati, Festival Park in Newport and Devou Park and the downtown area in Covington.

Riverfest was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the fireworks were moved to the Kentucky Speedway.

