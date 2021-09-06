Contests
WATCH: The WEBN Fireworks’ spectacular finale

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverfest returned to the Ohio River on Sunday for the first time in two years.

Tens of thousands of people packed both sides of the river for the 45th installment of Cincinnati’s end-of-summer bash.

Crowds filled Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove in Cincinnati, Festival Park in Newport and Devou Park and the downtown area in Covington.

Riverfest was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the fireworks were moved to the Kentucky Speedway.

